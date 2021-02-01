I know there is a lot of emotion right now concerning both the mascot of Pocatello High School and how the schools are operating during this COVID crisis. I am not going to address either of these issues.
I have worked with many of the members of the Board of Trustees over the past 30 years. Sometimes, I have agreed with their decisions, and sometimes, I have disagreed and sought to change their direction.
However, I would like to put some perspective into this conversation. These trustees are elected by the public to represent ALL voices in the community. There is NO compensation, and they commit COUNTLESS hours studying issues, attending meetings, speaking for our schools at the state level, and coordinating everything from preschool schedules and busses to high school athletics and everything in between.
I have never worked with a single trustee who did not have the education and success of students as their primary focus and commitment. These are your neighbors who are sacrificing their time and energy to support free public education in America. Free public education is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Because of this, there is no place in our community for character assassinations. Please address your concerns with facts and respect thereby modeling for our future voters how a passionate public discourse can take place without personal attacks.
Thank you for your service.
Sandra L. Kenney,
Pocatello