Oh the irony......the fascist Democrats have been tearing down, vandalizing and

Destroying the statues of Confederate heroes for years and have moved on to

vandalizing the statues of Christopher Columbus, our founding fathers, abolitionists, Teddy Roosevelt, and even

Abraham Lincoln and Fredrick Douglass.

Afterall, some of our founding fathers did

Own slaves.

Oh the irony.....Biden VP pick Kamala Harris was responsible for incarcerating over 1,500 people for marijuana possession, while admitting to

Inhaling in a later interview and citing her

Jamaican....gimme ganja....roots. She is

Responsible for keeping innocent black men in prison, knowingly....and keeping blacks and other inmates in prison longer than their sentencing in order to keep that cheap prison labor.

Oh the irony......neither Biden nor Harris has mentioned the Democrat riots going on

In Democrat cities, nor the burned businesses, the vandalized government property, nor the white people dragged from their cars and beaten. The only one to vaguely mention it was Michelle Obama at the convention, threatening that it will get worse if Biden is not elected. Patriots don't

Give in to threats.

Oh the irony.......these BLM and antifa anarchists are all the militant wing of the

Democrat party, they are communists and They are thugs and criminals, and they are

Hell bent on destroying this country no matter who is president. It's the Democrat Mayors and the Democrat Governors who

Are refusing to stop the violence and excusing it and even encouraging it by

Telling the cops to stand down and telling prosecutors to release these thugs to do it all again the next day.

Oh the irony........these BLM and antifa

Thugs seem to be very angry at America

And our great history. They seem to be

Obsessed with the 150 year old dead issue

Of slavery. Slavery has affected none of them yet they refuse to let the issue go.

They are so busy vandalizing, looting, burning, and beating up white people...

That they are totally ignorant of the issues

And history. They are just angry, brainwashed zombies marching and

Following the marxist chant of the day

Like sheep.

Oh the irony.......do these brain dead Democrat goons realize that they are about

To elect a senile old man who supported

Segregationists and was against busing

And integration? Do these brain dead Democrats realize that they are about to

Elect a VP whose ancestors were

Slave owners? That's right.....Kamala Harris

Is not the descendant of slaves like most

Of you black Americans, she is the descendant of slave owners.

Oh the irony!

Eugene Sant,

Arimo Idaho