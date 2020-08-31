Oh the irony......the fascist Democrats have been tearing down, vandalizing and
Destroying the statues of Confederate heroes for years and have moved on to
vandalizing the statues of Christopher Columbus, our founding fathers, abolitionists, Teddy Roosevelt, and even
Abraham Lincoln and Fredrick Douglass.
Afterall, some of our founding fathers did
Own slaves.
Oh the irony.....Biden VP pick Kamala Harris was responsible for incarcerating over 1,500 people for marijuana possession, while admitting to
Inhaling in a later interview and citing her
Jamaican....gimme ganja....roots. She is
Responsible for keeping innocent black men in prison, knowingly....and keeping blacks and other inmates in prison longer than their sentencing in order to keep that cheap prison labor.
Oh the irony......neither Biden nor Harris has mentioned the Democrat riots going on
In Democrat cities, nor the burned businesses, the vandalized government property, nor the white people dragged from their cars and beaten. The only one to vaguely mention it was Michelle Obama at the convention, threatening that it will get worse if Biden is not elected. Patriots don't
Give in to threats.
Oh the irony.......these BLM and antifa anarchists are all the militant wing of the
Democrat party, they are communists and They are thugs and criminals, and they are
Hell bent on destroying this country no matter who is president. It's the Democrat Mayors and the Democrat Governors who
Are refusing to stop the violence and excusing it and even encouraging it by
Telling the cops to stand down and telling prosecutors to release these thugs to do it all again the next day.
Oh the irony........these BLM and antifa
Thugs seem to be very angry at America
And our great history. They seem to be
Obsessed with the 150 year old dead issue
Of slavery. Slavery has affected none of them yet they refuse to let the issue go.
They are so busy vandalizing, looting, burning, and beating up white people...
That they are totally ignorant of the issues
And history. They are just angry, brainwashed zombies marching and
Following the marxist chant of the day
Like sheep.
Oh the irony.......do these brain dead Democrat goons realize that they are about
To elect a senile old man who supported
Segregationists and was against busing
And integration? Do these brain dead Democrats realize that they are about to
Elect a VP whose ancestors were
Slave owners? That's right.....Kamala Harris
Is not the descendant of slaves like most
Of you black Americans, she is the descendant of slave owners.
Oh the irony!
Eugene Sant,
Arimo Idaho