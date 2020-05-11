I must ask the question why the Journal grants the print space for this Sant guy from Arimo to spew his vulgar remarks and noxious opinion on its pages so frequently? Hardly a day passes without the sight of his hostility scattered throughout this papers' web pages. He regularly insults and denigrates other POVs to the point of disgust and rarely expresses himself without the use of derogatory disrespect for others. I fail to see where the freedom of speech clause could defend his shameless ignorance. There's plenty of incivility to go around in the nation without Sant's acrid drivel. Giving him a platform to express his indignant vitriol does no service to the Journal's integrity as the voice of an entire community.
George Deeb,
Pocatello