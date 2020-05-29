The coronavirus has impacted our country and world way beyond our health and economy. It has impacted the way we learn, how we work, how we interact with our colleagues and friends and in other ways not so obvious at first observation. Note the impact it has had on our nursing homes and other living facilities for the handicapped or infirm. One impact that has caused a turnaround in policy is that of our prisons and jails. Before the pandemic, many law enforcement officials pressed for building more prisons to handle the growing number of people involved in the criminal justice system. This was in spite of the fact that a large percentage of those imprisoned committed petty crimes or in the case of mental illness sometimes no offense whatever. Previous policy did not focus or ignored the fact that a large minority of our prisoners were people of color as well as those dealing with mental illness because government did not want to spend the funds needed to provide appropriate treatment.
Today, in order to practice social distancing and avoid serious outbreaks we are struggling with how to balance our growing nursing home populations with social distancing. We are struggling with the need to reduce our prison and jail populations and further avoid increasing it in the case of minor offenses. Yet, those dealing with behavioral health issues have been left without treatment and counseling services since many of these facilities have been closed and since the crisis behavioral health is effecting even larger portions of our country. While we have no way of knowing when this pandemic will come under control, it is obvious when it does that we will be entering a different world. Let’s hope it will be a better world, and we as a country move toward benevolence and compassion toward each other.
Bob Gehrke,
Pocatello