I pecked out those words countless times in typing class more than sixty years ago. Well, NOW IS the time. Where are those thousands of "self made" multi-millionaires and billionaires now that their country needs them? American capitalism supported them; now common decency demands that they return good for good.
It's a sickening realization that while they enjoy their wealth in the safety and comfort of their yacht or vast estate, ordinary Americans are putting their lives at risk providing essential, often life-saving, service.
In fact, I propose that all who die in the struggle to defeat the threat of the Coronavirus, which can be called a third World War, are valiant soldiers who should be given full military honours, and military benefits.
The entire global economy is on the brink of collapse. Who better to help business in trouble? But only a few such as Bill Gates are coming forth. Only the U.S. government has provided more money for the World Health Organization than Gates, who has contributed half a billion dollars. And has gotten involved personally.
Now what is it that the Christian bible says about the chances of rich folks getting into heaven? Like a camel going through the eye of a needle? Hmm. Maybe they should be reminded that "they can't take it with them," so they might as well share it. And surely they must feel a vested interest in a stable economy.
Donna Robbins Jordahl,
Pocatello