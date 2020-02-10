When the Idaho State Journal posts a headline saying, "Not Guilty" it makes me think about the sometimes disconnect between reality and what is being said about it. O.J. was acquitted, but few people, even to this day, think he is not guilty. Yes, a jury of senators were unwilling to convict the President, but that says more about them than it does the President. "They were afraid to vote against him," is not exactly a rousing defense and image of innocence. I think we make things quite complicated sometimes in our theoreticals about how things happened when it is really quite simple. There is no way Republicans can win without the supporters of the President. They have painted themselves in a corner where they must court the vote of radical extremists, white supremacists, and the like, otherwise they don't have enough votes to win. They might not win anyway, but they certainly won't win without catering to a criminal President and satisfying his base of supporters. This was more akin to voting not guilty by reason of insanity than it was to saying the President was innocent. He was not and they knew it and many of them went on the record saying it in one way or another. There's a word for what's happening now. It's called, "appeasement," and if anyone knows anything about world history, they know what kinds of things have happened when the body politic have endeavored to cater to insane leaders. May the people come to their senses and just vote "no" in November. It doesn't have to be a vote for Democrats if you're worried about party politics. Make it a vote against dictatorship and cowardly congressmen.
Robert Devine,
Pocatello