Here is what has been in the paper over the past few weeks. This one is by the Associated Press from the Coeur d’Alene Press.
“Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.”
There is no evidence that the police actually killed Mr. Floyd. There is also some evidence that Mr. Floyd had enough drugs in his body that he was already dying. In America a person is not guilty of a crime unless or until he is convicted in a court of law. So far there has not been even a trial of any of the police officers.
People in law enforcement risk their lives daily to keep us safe. We need to appreciate that fact. And, the Associated Press could have a part in building respect for those who risk their lives for us.
If something has to be said it could be said that Mr. Floyd died while in police custody. That seems pretty certain, but the cause of death has not been officially determined. The autopsy was not definitive; no evidence of suffocation.
Jim Hollingsworth,
Hayden, Idaho