Neil, I normally do not read your pundit puke, but the first paragraph of the Sunday paper caught my eye. Congratulations, you finally wrote an article I agree with.
No one has a right to tell me how to feel about anything. If I don't like
something on TV - I don't have to watch it. If I adore president O.J. Trump, or hate him - then that is my right. If I want to be a liberal or a conservative then that is my right. If I want to fly a flag in my yard, or burn on - that is my right.
If I want to abuse my body with drugs - that's OK too. I have a right to do what I want with my body - birth control - abortion - that is my business and none of your's. Don't tell me how to feel about anything.
You might have just turned the corner and figured out what liberty is all about - and it's about time. You are my new hero.
Paul Naas,
Pocatello