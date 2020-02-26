1) Legalize Medical Marijuana! (Republican, maybe even Democratic,
elites, are getting Medical Marijuana for their ill loved ones.")
Legalization of medical marijuana will cut down on red tape, expenses,
limit any "mishandling" of product.
local production and Law & Enforcement work load.
A) A certain amount of distance between dispensaries.
B) Look at the Montana law for guidance.
OR at least make it legal for out-of-state residents with a prescription.
2) Change hours of bar liquor sales. Anything after 12 midnight
is just adding to the problem. They are drunk enough at midnight. To
offset the lost of hours, allow sales to start at 6am (8 am?. Many
states have hours 6am-2am. The business's gain four hours, lose two
(admittedly they won't make as much as 12-2am, that's the problem).
The new hours should be: Sun 10am-12m; Mon-Thru. 6am-12m; Fri-Sat
6am-2am
….3) Expand Medicaid.
….4) "Death with Dignity Law." Modeled on Oregon's law. Some people
are committing suicide before their time because they fear they'll be
too sick to do it later. "My death is my business, not yours. Mind
your own business!"
….5) Require funeral homes to sell, display and offer the same coffins
(or cheaper) that the state uses for prisons. At a 30% mark up.
….6) NO out of state campaign donations. All state elections MUST be
financed from in state donations. (No North Carolina, etc., influence
in Idaho!)
….7) Send a delegation of educators, Superintendent of Public
Instruction and school teachers, to Massachusetts to learn what they
are doing right. (Washington state is ranked 15th (better than Idaho)
and is closer, cheaper travel expense).
….8) Raise the minimum wage.
Stiofain Gael MacGeough,
Pocatello