In the past year there hasn’t been a lot to laugh about. COVID-19 mandates have limited a number of freedoms we have taken for granted. It’s time we relax, take a deep breath, re-live some memories, and see what is really funny in the last few years to present.
Former President Barack Obama, being in office eight years, received a Nobel Peace Prize after making a world tour apologizing for America. Currently Black Lives Matter is being nominated for the same prize while advocating and actually killing police officers, destroying historical iconic statues, looting businesses and currently occupying areas they have no right to occupy. Isn’t that hilarious!!!!
We have a Democratic Party agreeing with their far-left insisting on removing names on buildings originally named in honor of our founding fathers favoring names of those, who in the past, advocated the overthrow of our country. They are eliminating free speech by silencing any opposing views using news media and depriving the ability to communicate on internet platforms. They are certainly laughing.
During the previous four years, the far-left filed lawsuits with sympathetic Judges opposing every action promoted by Former President Donald Trump. The far-left is currently ecstatic, knowing few Republicans in Congress will have cajones, thus will only provide lip service when opposing far-left actions.
Isn’t it funny that Democrats tell us a wall, securing our southern border, intended to protect citizens does not work? With the next breath, they insist on installing permanent fencing around our U.S. Capital to protect law makers intent on removing citizen’s freedoms. In the process insist government must control citizen’s actions but they can do as they wish without consequence.
It’s laughable forty plus executive orders have been shamelessly signed by Joe Biden within the first week of becoming President. It would be laughable, if not sad, that due to his diminishing mental capacity, he could be unaware next week if asked to re-sign the same orders again. “Gimmie a break man!” Just like meeting the same people next week and making new friends.
Gene Waters,
Pocatello