Our nearly every morning walk pickup up litter at Edson Fichter Nature Area and Ardith's Garden found an amazing surprise this morning. Three young sisters about 8th, 6th, and 4th graders were picking up litter before 7 a.m. My husband and I thanked them for their kindness and respect for nature. They were busy and continued as we did, but in different directions trying to pick up the many types of litter: clothes, towels, on the river walk, cigarette butts are common in all areas, as well as dog manure, oodles of wrappers, all kinds of containers even leftover pizza slices.
Recently, we have enjoyed watching two beavers in the Portneuf. While walking along the pond, one can sometimes view a bald eagle flying and watching for fish, ospreys also looking for fish, and ducks and geese and their young in the pond. Often you will see a father or grandfather with their young child learning how to catch their first fish and establish an early memory.
Nature is priceless. Now it is up to us to value this special place. When you walk along a trail have with you a grocery bag or something to place the litter in. Now its up to the many people who recreate at the Fichter Nature Area to pick up after themselves and carry their own garbage out and follow the lead of the three young sisters.
Jane Streubel,
Pocatello