This past week the nation observed National Gun Violence Survivors Week, a yearly event whose purpose is to honor and remember all victims and survivors of gun violence and uplift the voices of survivors across the nation. The statistics are jarring: nearly 39,000 Americans are killed in acts of gun violence every year and nearly 85,000 more are shot and wounded. By early February, more Americans are killed with guns than are killed in our peer countries in an entire year. Since the onset of the pandemic, gun sales have surged straining the background check system. Homicides and unintentional shooting deaths rose. Black Americans are disproportionately affected by gun violence. They are nearly 10 times more likely to be the victims of homicide and 3 times more likely to be victims of police shootings as white Americans. Nearly two-thirds of gun deaths in the US are suicides and Idaho ranks 4th in the nation for firearm suicide. Access to a gun triples the risk of dying from a suicide attempt. Women in the US are 21 times more likely to be killed by firearm homicide than in other western countries. Intimate partner gun violence makes the US uniquely dangerous for women. And ghost guns (homemade guns unserialized and not subject to background checks) are now becoming the fastest growing gun violence threat facing our country.
Gun violence survivors live with the heartbreaking and traumatic impact of gun violence every day. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Voters from across the political spectrum are now united in supporting a range of gun violence prevention measures such as background checks on all gun sales and extreme risk laws. We don’t have to accept this situation. We can reduce the toll of gun violence in America while still respecting the rights of hunters and the public to own and use firearms. Go to momsdemandaction.org for more information and to help reduce gun violence in the US.
Terry Kaufmann,
Pocatello