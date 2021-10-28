I am a retired US Marine Gunnery Sergeant; I spent a majority of my years in the Marine Corps Reconnaissance Community. I served overseas in Desert Storm, Somalia and Iraq. As a veteran, I have an issue… David Worley.
My main issue is that he is using his military service as a tag to get people’s attention for his personal views. He is alarming people to a cause that is not really there. He is using the COVID issue to cry wolf and then has the audacity to say he is fighting for your freedom.
The unsettling part is, most people who truly don’t want mask or mandated vaccines are all excited about him. Many need to actually do some research, as a mayor, what can he actually do?
Story continues below video
Overseas, I have seen oppression, forced hunger and real tyranny. This is a Mayoral race, possibly the biggest one in Pocatello’s history; real issues, with real concerns. Everything Worley is saying is on the “hope” ideal, not freedom. He is not the freedom prophet, and will not lead you into the promised land of cookies and cream.
I like to know what makes people tick, after doing some reading, I figured a few things out.
Worley’s background; he never mentioned he worked for the Leadership Institute, founded by one of his donors; Morton Blackwell. The Leadership Institute's mission is “to increase the number and effectiveness of conservative activists and leaders in the public policy process. To accomplish this, the Institute identifies, recruits, trains, and places conservatives in government, politics, and the media.”
“No other organization provides more training to conservative activists each year.”
All this right from their website.
As with any organization, you can always find non-flattering words. Karl Grossman wrote an article concerning the Leadership Institute. He writes, “largely flying under the radar has been the training operation for right-wingers to be taught how to work the media, infiltrate government and otherwise promote a right-wing agenda in the United States….”
Mr. Worley I have the utmost respect for your military service and sacrifices your family had to endure while you were deployed. Your motivation is what I question, your “ends justify the means” policy is my problem. You like quotes, I have one for the people of Pocatello: Beware the fast train to the wrong station.