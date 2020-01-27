I would like to comment on the column by Mr. Nick Gier in the Opinion section of the paper Sunday 29 Dec 2019. The column titled “Donald Trump, his family and his administration are ‘perfectly’ corrupt.
I found his article to be hilarious, very entertaining and unbelievable. Mr. Gier states that President Trump told “over 15,413 lies in 1055 days.” Having studied a considerable amount in the area of mathematics, when someone spouts numbers, I get suspicious. Now the days in office can be easily calculated. The “now over 15,413" number I question.
I assume Mr. Gier has first hand knowledge of each and everyone of these lies. Before publicly condemning a man, his family, and his administration, I would think that first hand information would be required. Of course, I did use the work “assume” and we all know what the word “assume” does to both you and me. If it is in fact based on first hand information, then I stand corrected. If it is based, on hearsay, second and third hand information, distorted news accounts, and other unsubstantiated accounts, Mr Gier owes a retraction. Oh maybe I am wrong, wasn’t someone very recently condemned by the House side of Congress based on a lot of hearsay, second and third hand information, and assumption?
Yes, I am very suspicious of his numbers. About 55 years ago, a very wise math professor told the class that we should always be suspect of numbers. He told us to always remember that “figures lie and liars figure.” It is a good thought to remember.
Robert Whitney,
Pocatello