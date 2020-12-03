Good morning Mr. Attebury, Commissioner Upper Snake Region
I am writing to express my concerns and frustration over the flood of non-resident hunters in the Tex Creek area.
We, as a family, have hunted the McCoy creek area for over 20 years. When we can draw, 66A is a favorite, otherwise we hunt the open Elk in 66.
Over the past few years it is not uncommon to see 2-3 out-of-state plates compared to every in-state plate in pull-offs and in camping spots along the creek. This year was no exception. On October 15 at 10:00 AM between the top of Jensen pass and the McCoy Creek road there were 18 total vehicles with 12 having out-of-state plates; compared to 6 in-state vehicles. I have heard similar complaints from friends who hunt other units in Idaho as well.
I am aware that the IDFG doesn't use general state funds and the sale of licenses is a great part of their revenue. However, as someone who pays Idaho income tax, property tax, vehicle license fees, sales tax, and RV licensing (in addition to being a former volunteer hunter ed instructor), it would be nice to be able to find a camping spot during the big game seasons!
I feel as though in-state hunters are being sold out in the interest of more revenue to the IDFG. It is time in-state hunters be allowed to enjoy the bounty without the excess non- residents. I am aware this could affect license costs or even the IDFG being a little more frugal with its funds.
Thank you,
Bart Love
Rigby Idaho