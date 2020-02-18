Opioid crisis. Teenage suicide crisis. Homeless veterans, veteran suicide rate, pathetic funding by the GOP controlled legislature for educating Idaho’s children, water pollution, infrastructure needs, tax relief for the middle class. And on and on and on. And yet, and yet, two Idaho Republican legislators, Bryan Zollinger of Idaho Falls, and Christy Zito of Hammett have taken it upon themselves to introduce legislation that would further restrict the use of any public funds for any medical issue at medical facilities that happen to provide abortions. Never mind that this legislation would remove one of the last avenues for medical care for women in the lowest income groups, never mind that this proposed legislation attacks those who can least afford to defend themselves from the system. Just take away health care from more underserved people in Idaho. Come on Idaho, come on Idaho Falls and Hammett, you can do better than this. Elect representatives that care about the people of Idaho, about the people of Idaho Falls and Hammett rather than some misguided fringe ideological gambit designed to curry favor with a small segment of the population. And besides all those issues, legal scholars are indicating that the legislation, if passed into law in Idaho would likely be sued and lose in court.
John W. Sigler,
Pocatello