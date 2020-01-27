I read Betsy Russell’s article on the Minimum wage initiative and I applaud the group for attempting to increase the minimum wage in the state of Idaho, but fat chance it’s going to happen. Why, because even if enough signatures are gotten to place it on the ballot, what makes you think that the state legislature is going to go along with it if it passes. First the state legislature is made up of business people and you think that they want to raise wages that cut into their bottom lines, think again. They will turn it around just like they did the Medicaid issue that the voters approved and they’ll come up with a whole pile of excuses. Lets see, there’s the negative affect to wit fewer jobs are created with higher minimum wages, or the if we raise the minimum wage then employers will lay people off why, because small and maybe mid-sized businesses will get hurt by the extra costs if any incurred, therefor raising prices on the goods to make up for the additional labor costs but it will be a domino effect because people will go elsewhere to shop, and a loss of income will result in job losses.
So until our legislators start to listen to the people that voted them into office and stop hacking and thrashing around with what was called “lets do this, no lets do that, and a whole bunch of sideboards the State Idaho will remain just above the great state of Mississippi.
Matthew Bezayiff,
Inkom