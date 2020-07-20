Student’s should never sacrifice their mental health to get a quality education.
Throughout high school I battled depression and bullying from other students. It reached a point where I was left out of class group-projects, and had to work by myself. I wanted a school where I felt safe, secure and welcome.
Finally, in my senior year I decided to try online school with Idaho Virtual Academy. This was exactly what I needed. For the first time, I felt confident in myself and no longer afraid of school. Not only could I work at my own pace, but I didn't have to deal with bullying from other students.
I learned important life skills like how to do my taxes, handle a mortgage, and learned about things such as co-pay with health insurance. This knowledge has helped me in everyday life as an adult.
I can say without a doubt that online school was the best solution for my mental health. If you’re struggling, consider different school options. You don’t have to suffer to get a quality education. Everyone should have a school that works for them.
Lillian Payne-Bullock,
Jerome, Idaho