In the OpEd ‘Idahoans Are Essential’ (Sunday, January 7th), Blanksma and Harris reveal their plan to introduce a bill that would end the Covid state of emergency, take future such decisions out of the hands of the governor and healthcare professionals and put them under the guidance of the Republican-dominated legislature. Personally, I am loathe to see the dangerous ignorance of the anti-maskers guide future decisions, especially when it is predicted that the new rapid-spreading corona virus is coming at us soon. Trump’s decision to favor the economy over the virus has resulted in nearly 400,000 deaths in a year and Blanksma and Harris apparently would like to increase Idaho’s share of the deaths. I prefer that health issues stay under the guidance of science not politics.
