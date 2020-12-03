It was deeply disappointing to experience this week the number of unmasked shoppers at various stores I visited. That these businesses have chosen to accommodate the protestations of the few over the health of their employees, shoppers, and community is deeply frustrating. Shopping locally takes on an entirely different meaning under these circumstances.
Now is the time for businesses, local and otherwise, to live up to their civic responsibility for the welfare of the community and require that all persons entering their property be masked. It’s no more complicated than that.
Patrick Brooks,
Pocatello