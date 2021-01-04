One of the headlines on the front page of the Idaho State Journal on Dec 22nd was: Pocatello Police Won’t Take Hard Line On Mask Enforcement. When it comes to police activities most actions involve conflict and take place in an atmosphere of uncertainty. Be it a police officer initiating a motor vehicle stop, serving a warrant, investigating a report of erratic driving, responding to a disturbance or any other set of circumstances, this atmosphere of uncertainty is real and hard for those who have not experienced or thought deeply about this atmosphere, to understand it. To compound these uncertainties, the police are faced with situations in which they have had very little training or are uncertain what they really need to do. Enforcing wearing masks would be one of those cases that would be very difficult to implement.
Imagine somebody telling a police officer right in his/her face that they won’t wear a mask. To appropriately handle a case like that the police officer would have to have had many years of psychological and de-escalation training. A circumstance like that could lead to disastrous consequences if not handled right as we so often hear on the News in comparable situations.
The police department is capable and is doing a very good job in enforcing traffic laws. For example: “…stop sign violations are associated with approximately 200 fatal crashes and 17,000 non- fatal crashes per year.” ~ NHTSA 2012 statistics. This is a low number compared to the total traffic fatalities. Had there been no Stop Sign violation enforcement, the number of fatalities for running stop signs would be much larger probably in the order of thousands.
The reason that we are so successful in lowering the traffic death toll is because traffic laws have been accepted by the general population. We are all willing to give up some freedoms or rights in order to stay safe. When we stop at a Stop Sign, we are not only looking out for our own safety but the safety of others when they cross the intersection. This kind of responsible behavior is no different than wearing a mask.
I believe, if wearing masks were mandated and enforced, many lives could be saved. We just need to look at some of those countries that took appropriate actions and enforced those mandates. Taiwan, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Germany, Iceland…. have done a much better job in saving lives compared to the U.S., the most technological developed and richest country in the world.
The bottom line is that the police departments need more, not less funding, so that they can provide the appropriate training to their police officers. In many countries the police departments have police trained in psychology and related subjects. These officers are called on when dealing with difficult and complicated matters, very much so like our SWAT teams. If the police officers in our country had the training necessary to deal with some of these awkward situations, like enforcing mask wearing, we could have and continue to save thousands of lives. Meanwhile, since most of the police officers do not have the expertise to enforce mask wearing, let’s help them reduce the possibility of a conflict to take place in an atmosphere of uncertainty and just Wear Your Mask!
John Jefimoff,
Pocatello