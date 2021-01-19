As a retired nurse practitioner I am shocked and dismayed that my newly elected Representative Dustin Manwaring voted against a simple measure to protect the health of fellow legislators at very high risk for Covid 19. That measure is remote participation, which is available in the state house and has been used successfully in many states, as reported in the National Conference of State Legislatures policy newsletters. It has also been widely used during the pandemic by state employees and businesses. In addition, Mr. Manwaring and his fellow Republicans refuse to wear masks while in session, further endangering the health of those high risk individuals. The complete lack of concern for fellow legislators by Mr. Manwaring is stunning. Covid 19 has killed 1,169 Idahoans and the number continues to rise. If this reflects the level of concern Mr. Manwaring has for his fellow legislators, I wonder how much concern he has for us, his constituents?
Terry Kaufmann,
Pocatello