Recently a few of the Journal's far-left Democrat columnists have attempted to mock and ridicule President Trump because he said that mail-in balloting is rife for fraud. Well, if these people ever did their research, then they'd realize that our fine president is right once again. According to federal data, 16.4 million ballots that were sent to registered voters by mail went missing, for both the 2016 and 2018 elections. During the 2018 election alone, about 42.4 million ballots were sent to registered voters. Of those, more than a million were undeliverable, more than 430,000 were rejected and nearly 10.5 million went missing. And during the 2018 election, 1.4 million mail-in ballots went missing in Los Angeles County alone. Just recently, the Public Interest Legal Foundation determined that in New Mexico alone there are thousands of ineligible voters, including many dead people who could receive mail-in ballots. Just a few months ago, a Special Election was held in Paterson, NJ. A total of 3,190 ballots were received for this and 19% of those received were declared fraudulent. Furthermore, about 500,000 incorrect ballot absentee applications were recently sent across Virginia, including many to dead people. Nevada sent more than 200,000 mail and primary ballots to wrong addresses. And recently there were about 84,000 ballots that were disqualified in a New York City primary vote. Also, the Heritage Foundation recently published a list that contained 1,285 cases of voter fraud. This list includes 1,110 criminal convictions, 48 civil penalties, 95 diversion programs, 15 judicial findings, and 17 official findings. I think that if anyone did an internet search they could find these and many, many more cases over the internet. Particularly if they use a search engine other than Google, which does anything they can do to suppress conservative content. Absentee ballot fraud is expensive to investigate and cannot be reversed after an election. You know that the Democrats are clamoring for widespread mail-in balloting to occur this fall. Because they know that the only way that Trump can lose to the inept Biden is through election fraud through widespread mail-in balloting due to 'coronavirus fears.'
William Spaulding,
Boise