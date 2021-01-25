I moved here after living a quarter-century in a place that didn’t work well for women and children. Coming to Boise was exciting, and it gave me hope that women and children would be treated differently. I wanted to live in a place that treats them with respect, dignity and offers access to all the opportunities that men have.
I soon learned about places like the Women and Children’s Alliance, the Women’s and Children’s Crisis Shelter, the Women’s Movement, foster care agencies, and the Women’s March. These are fantastic organizations, but they made me realized that things aren’t so different here than the place I grew up. A place dominated by men. If women and children were treated well, we wouldn’t need these agencies. Children wouldn’t need to be advocated for, women wouldn’t need to protest and march for basic rights, respect, and equality. They would be free.
Within a few years of arriving here as a refugee, I got involved in what would become one of my great passions, politics. We’re all involved in politics, to some extent. Some people are incumbent in offices, some run for offices to replace them, some elevate community issues and some work on solving them. Some post on social media, others read the posts, and we all discuss the societal issues at home. Some say politics is like drugs. Once you start, you’re in it for life. I don’t know a lot about drugs, but I think there are various levels where we all can get involved. For me, I wanted to go all the way. Over some time, I realized that politics functions about the same everywhere in the world. In countries where there’s less democracy, politics is limited to a few groups of men. Where there’s more democracy, there’s some level of inclusion of both poor men and women.
As a refugee from Africa, I could hardly believe that this city I came to love and adore had never allowed a woman to serve as a mayor. It was further confirmation that the most democratic country on the planet would be ashamed to have a female president or vice president, and we would rather choose a man that didn’t win the popular vote. I remember when Liberia elected the first woman president in 2006, and I had a thought that Africa might have been learning from the United States. Other African countries soon opened up to allowing women holding the highest government offices including my origin country Ethiopia elected the first female president (head of state) a couple of years ago. In the United States, these are some facts regarding diversity in the government, The Senate is only 26% women. The House is 24% women. The 2010 Census reports that 51% of Americans are women. However, the country has just elected the first female Vice President in history. Would this be the window to the presidency? Only time will tell. For, let’s celebrate how far we have come and preserve it.
During the 2019 municipal elections, I supported a female candidate for mayor of the City of Trees. I followed her speeches and her listening tours all over the city. I knew she had what it would take to be a mayor, and she was ready. In January 2020, we witnessed the first Madam Mayor getting sworn in. For some people, it was as hard as hiking the Table Rock accepting the simple truth, women could be mayors too. They started making accusations with words like Democrat, leftist, Californian, outsider, progressive, and so on. Boise had a Democratic mayor for decades, and that seemed to be okay as long as identified male.
I get it. Change is hard. But it’s time to accept our women leaders cherish them and support them all the way and our Madam Mayor. Boise can be female too and it’s okay to call it Madam Boise.
Tecle Gebremicheal,
Boise