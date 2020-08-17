I have just learned of the passing of my friend, and old boss, Lyle Olson. A number of words were used to describe Lyle in his beautiful obituary, but the word that describes him best to me is simply "newspaperman." He was there in what I like to call the glory days of journalism, and it is perhaps here that some of that rubbed off on me, too
My job as state editor of the Journal in 1970-72 was only my second job in the business. Lyle's guidance, and the example he set, prepared me for my own 30-year career in newspapers. I have always believed, as I think Lyle believed as well, that a good editor had to be a good reporter first. I relished the challenge of engaging our southeast Idaho readers, from writing about Pocatello and Idaho State University events to the weekly nature column I wrote, "Paths Along the Portneuf," to covering the Chubbuck City Council.
I could not have done any of this without the steady hand of Lyle Olson to guide me.
His passing closes a chapter in Idaho journalism that is not likely to be seen again soon.
George Neavoll,
Portland, OR