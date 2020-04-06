Get a grip, Randy Armstrong, Heather Scott, Chad Christensen, Ammon Bundy, et al. Idaho’s governor issuing a stay-at-home “order” to try and flatten the curve of coronavirus is not the same as Hitler’s persecution of the Jews. The U.S. Constitution is not being abrogated.
You’re doing a disservice asking Idahoans to push back on Gov. Little’s shelter in place order. Our state government isn’t looking for informants so fellow citizens can be prosecuted; it’s trying to get information to those who won’t take the pandemic seriously. This rapidly spreading disease is cause for great concern; the last thing people need now is for elected representatives and others to compare the authorities’ well-intentioned response to a fascist takeover.
Rick L. Davis,
Pocatello