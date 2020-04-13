Most of us who have put our lives on hold in 2020 realize that we've already saved thousands of lives by social distancing and that now is not the time to pull back. Remember the Spanish Flu had a horrific resurgence three times after letting up. The last thing on earth our economy needs is a resurgence of Covid-19.
We cannot have a grand reopening like Trump wants. When we do come out of shutdown, it must be gradual and methodical with access to massive testing and tracking as we cautiously adapt to a new normal. Who would have dreamed this?
Sadly, the glimmer of hope that we could test people for antibodies and presume they were immune and safe to send back to work has been wavering under some scary reinfections seen in Korea. Until we know more, the best we can do is to break the chain of transmission and bend that curve while we wait for a vaccine and better treatment.
So many thanks to our dedicated front line warriors in the medical profession!
Sherrie Golf,
Pocatello