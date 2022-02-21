However when plan B had to be implemented I was stunned. My belief system was greatly challenged.
I believe in a friendly Universe!
I believe we all stand in front of a white background with a few dark spots.
I believe human beings are evolving to exist with dignity and living the “Golden Rule.”
I believe in trust, honesty, generosity, compassion and justice.
And most of all I believe love is wishing the best for all others.
Surprise! I betrayed myself with the virtues I try to live by. I have been scammed!!! Out of the five family members I was discussing this, three of us had this experience. I refuse to be part of the walking wounded, living as a victim. Victor Frankl, a survivor of the Nazi concetration camps in writing his book, Man’s Search for Meaning, said this “Everthing can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms-to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way. When we are no longer able to change a situation we are challenged to change ourselves. Between stimulus and response there is a space, in that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom”.
That is a space for me. I am still alive so I must walk as a learning student not that victim that is so easy to use. So what have I learned? I have learned to be open about my very foolish failure and to share the pain that so many honest, loving people experience. I have learned that trust and honesty does not exist in all people.
Control has always been important to me.. What a difficult lesson this has been! Those who know how to take advantage of another person, or country, are the controllers right now. But I believe in consequences, Karma. I remain knowing that eventually goodness will win. There is no room for hate in this world. There is no room for hate in this country or town. Most importantly there is
no room for hate in me.“HATE DESTROYS THE VESSEL THAT HOLDS IT”, a Grecian proverb.
I refuse to finish my journey as a victim. I still have much to learn!