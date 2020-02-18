Some weeks back several of us appeared at Marshall Public Library to object to transvestite story hour for little children. I had a sign: "Groom little children for sexual confusion here". I was informed by the library director that we were not allowed on library property, but could stand on the public sidewalk running along the street.
I see in the Idaho State Journal a photo of the demonstrators organized to support this practice; they are clearly on the library property. Why this discrimination?
Monty Ledford,
Aberdeen