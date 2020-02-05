The Democratic party liberals continually attempt to control others thoughts and actions. They do this with denial, lies and division.
Liberals create a lie then repeat the lie again and again then defend those repeating it. Democrats not parroting the lie after being questioned will be verbally whipped into compliance with coordinated vicious personal attacks designed to destroy them.
Continuously repeating the same point of view again and again has proven to convince some that a lie must be true. This is process is currently being used by liberals to impeach of our current President. Though former V.P. Biden openly bragged of withholding funds to stop an investigation. Democrats say he shouldn't be investigated and repeat that "No one is above the law" ? Oh and don't forget.... "If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor" or the huge one when Obama said "Manufacturing jobs will never return" President Trump changed policy and achieved just that.
Liberals also divide citizens. They use a group as example of oppression. Using lies accusing those in opposition of being racist or use other descriptive words to marginalize their opponents. Liberals use this pathetic tactic to persuade voters that their opposition is mean, nasty, and have no empathy. History shows liberals promise the rainbow and discard them after an election.
Two examples of liberal Democrat's discarding those are voters living in poverty in the inner cities of Chicago and Detroit. They are governed by Democrats for decades and have done nothing but take their votes. Are they better off? Of course they're not! Are the streets of San Francisco, governed by liberal democrats a tourist attraction? No! They are drug infested disasters where laws are ignored or changed to promote a progressive mess. Liberal compassion is recipe of socialism that leads to the destruction of independence. Many groups have figured out liberals deliver nothing but lies and dependency.
Union members and the majority of Latinos realize illegal immigration benefits no American Citizen and the "Green New Deal" is a new liberal fishing line for votes.
These groups realize their current jobs will be sacrificed in the process. Eventually those supporting the "Green New Deal" will be discarded by Democrats as well.
Gene Waters,
Pocatello