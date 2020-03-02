Properly funding schools is increasingly left to the local district residents in this state; our legislature focuses on cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy instead. They know full well that some districts would not be willing to supplement their schools with property tax levies.
Are we one of them? Is the Pocatello area unwilling to add a little bit more to its property tax burden so its schools and students maintain a better chance to prosper? Education is our future. That’s not a platitude, it’s a proven fact.
You may register to vote on election day, March 10 if you haven’t already. Keep Pocatello/Chubbuck strong and vote yes on the levy.
Rick L Davis,
Pocatello