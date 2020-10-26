They were black. I'm white. "To make the sweetest music, you have to play on both the back and white keys." I think Duke Ellington said that.
Enroute to poker night in Pocatello, Idaho in the early 1980s, I stopped at a convenience store for some goodies. There were four or five people ahead of me in the checkout line, the two closest being an attractive black lady in her late 30s and a teenage girl. They were nicely dressed, with all the clarity of mother/daughter.
As I deposited my beverages and assorted munchies on the checkout counter, the lady said to me in a pleasant voice, "man, it sure looks like you're getting ready to party."
I stepped back spread my arms, did a little shuffle dance (like Walter Huston's character in the movie Treasure of the Sierra Madre), and replied in a slightly raised voice:
"You got to get ready, to be ready!"
Everyone in the line, including the checker, smiled. The mother/daughter flashed the biggest smiles. For that instant, all we patrons were partygoers. There was immediate awareness and understanding -- traits music embodies. So, I guess you could say harmony infused the world's shortest party.
