Well it’s close to impossible to try and reason with someone who has trouble understanding what reason is, but I’ll still give it a try. Even though our emergency responders, our entire medical staff at local hospitals, national health experts across the country and the world, most local, state and national political leaders, and most national business leaders are pleading with us to wear a mask when in public, and it is a simple generous gesture to all our community members showing we care, people still refuse to do so. With the recent passage of Pocatello’s mask mandate, I’m sure that more folks will now resist wearing a mask simply because they don’t like the government telling them what to do, as they feel it’s their right to make their own decisions and spread the corona virus anywhere and to anyone they want to. In other words having a mask mandate is just another step towards having the government intrude on our constitutional rights to be stupid and careless whenever we feel we want regardless of the harm we cause.
So, what are the benefits of wearing a mask when out in public. I’ll list a few benefits: 1. It reduces the risk of becoming infected. 2. It reduces the risk of infecting someone else. 3. The number of infected folks in the community is reduced. 4. Our emergency response folks and our medical community can better manage the number of those getting sick and dying. 5. Our hospitals will have resources available to treat other medical issues that members of our community have. 6. You can visit family members in nursing homes. 7. Businesses can be fully open and folks will stay employed. 8. Schools can stay open.
I’m sure there are more benefits but with what I’ve listed it would seem that any reasonable person could see it in their heart that the inconvenience of wearing a mask is insignificant compared to the benefits. It’s such a simple generous act. It is not a political or personal rights issue. It is a community health issue, a business financial issue, and an issue with our children’s education.
One last note: I will not believe for a moment that someone who refuses to wear a mask (or face shield if they have a breathing problem) is a good Christen when the benefits to their fellow man are real and significant to everyone in our community.
I guess I should also give some of those reading this letter the option to totally ignore any and all of this as I’m sure they truly believe that the science is faulty and everything about the corona virus is fake news because Donald Trumph told them so and he’s the smartest one out there and won’t lie to you.
I do hope that you, your family members, and friends don’t catch the virus and suffer needlessly. Let’s all come together and hold out for another 6 months when the vaccine hopefully makes it to SE Idaho. Please wear a mask and I’m sorry for being so harsh and direct but we really are in a crisis situation.
Robert Marcinko,
Pocatello