Why vote? The nomination of Notre Dame Law Professor Amy Coney Barrett to be only the fifth woman on America’s highest court should be reason enough.
The Supreme Court is being pulled in two directions. Republicans favor judges who interpret written agreement. To them, legislators decide “what should be,” judges decide “what did ‘We the People’ agree are the bounds and limits of a free society.” Any right not denied by the Constitution, should be protected by the Court. This is not because all such rights favor Republicans, but because Amendment 10 to the Constitution reads exactly that way.
Democrats see courts differently. They want justices to be compassionate observers of society, more “woke” to diverse needs than old propertied white men who wrote the Constitution, or the hundreds of thousands who died defending it, or the millions of citizens engaged each time the document was amended. To them, judges should correct the flaws of history, the corruption of the elected, and the biases of “We the People.” These activist judges are frequently unpopular as they impose untested experimental theories of governing, so Democrats refuse to publicize who they might nominate to the Supreme Court. But no one doubts whether they have a list.
In nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump elevated not just a well-accomplished woman, but one of the most persuasive voices in law today for reading the Constitution as it is written. And that is not self-serving for Republicans. Few Republicans hold CNN or MSNBC in high regard. But Judge Barrett will defend a Constitution that clearly allows citizens to tell whopping lies. And so, CNN and MSNBC’s business models are safe under a Constitution with Judge Barrett as its interpreter.
A Democrat appointee, on the other hand, is less bound by clear text. The early Obama Whitehouse tried to “de-legitimize” an entire news network it found unhelpful in progressive reform. Liberal Supreme Court justices will likewise see the First Amendment a useful tool to make society more open-minded. But do not count on them going to the mat for free speech if, in their esteemed opinion, it no longer serves that purpose.
Republicans support the Constitution as it stands. If America wanted government by a small cabal of self-important elites, then the Revolutionary War was unnecessary. So why vote? Vote to keep and expand the freedom that makes America great, or give up on our Constitution through the appointment of judges who despise the document, its original framers, and the citizenry who regularly stand and pledge to live free under it.
Trent Clark,
Soda Springs