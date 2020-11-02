Idaho has an excellent Elder Care/Idaho Commission on Aging/Idaho Adult Protective Services Agency. This Agency provides support and protection to vulnerable adults. "Vulnerable adult" means a person eighteen (18) years of age or older who is unable to protect himself from abuse, neglect or exploitation due to physical or mental impairment which affects the person’s judgment or behavior to the extent that he lacks sufficient understanding or capacity to make or communicate or implement decisions regarding his person, funds, property or resources. It is very important that if anyone suspects abuse of a vulnerable adult, to contact The Idaho Commission on Aging/Idaho Adult Protective Services. You can make phone contact for a interview or make an online report/complaint. The following guidance is a guide: Physical Abuse: Inflicting, or threatening to inflict, physical pain or injury on a vulnerable elder, or depriving them of a basic need. Emotional Abuse: Inflicting mental pain, anguish, or distress on an elder through verbal or nonverbal acts. Sexual Abuse: Non-consensual sexual contact of any kind, or coercing an elder to witness sexual behaviors. Exploitation: Illegal taking, misuse, or concealment of funds, property, or assets of a vulnerable elder. Neglect: Refusal or failure by those responsible to provide food, shelter, health care, or protection for a vulnerable elder. Abandonment: The desertion of a vulnerable elder by anyone who has assumed the responsibility for care or custody of that person. Do not hesitate to use this resource as we have personal experience in Pocatello.
Laurel and Tony Rangus
Garden Valley, Idaho