I met James Ruchti when we were both students at Pocatello High School. His leadership career started as student body president there. He went on to West Point and law school, returning to Pocatello to raise a family and practice law. James is a committed Pocatello businessman and leader. As the owner of a small business, he understands the challenges that come along with overhead, covering payroll, finding quality employees and taking care of clients. He places high value on helping small businesses because he understands they are the bedrock of our Pocatello economy. Please vote for James Ruchti in Legislative district 29B. He will serve Pocatello with dignity and advocate for policies that support small businesses.
Ann Swanson,
Pocatello