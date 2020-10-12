With the General Election fast approaching, the need for unbiased, nonpartisan voter information is critical. An informed and active electorate is the key to a healthy democracy, but how do we make that happen?
To assist Idaho voters as they go to the polls on November 3, the League of Women Voters of Idaho has published an online Voters’ Guide, www.VOTE411.org, which features information By providing your current address, you will have access to the Presidential, Congressional, Idaho Legislative, and County candidates’ responses to questions and information about HJR4. Idaho voting information is also available on this site.
By entering a street address into www.VOTE411.org and clicking “Show My Races,” any Idaho voter can access personalized ballot information—including answers from the candidates to specific questions.
As always, the election information provided by the League is nonpartisan; we never endorse or support parties or candidates. We hope voters in Idaho will use this Voters’ Guide to help make informed choices as they go to the polls. There is still time for candidates to submit their responses, and we thank the candidates for their willingness to participate.
By providing the people of Idaho with, impartial information about elections, we hope to invigorate the electoral process and thereby strengthen our democracy.
Jamar Brown,
League of Women Voters of Pocatello,
Pocatello