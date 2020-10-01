Recently noted the large bill-board on the corner of Center and 4th advertising Dustin Manwaring's attempt to mislead the voters. The ad says "reelect Manwaring." To the uninformed you could possibly think he is the incumbent, but, no he was defeated for reelection previously. So what is he doing. He using the tactics of the Republican party and taking a cue from the Trumpster by misleading, misstating, and hoping to confuse the voters. This candidate is wanting to once again sup at the public traugh, supplement his meager income in hopes of perhaps getting a full-time job in state government to insure a lucrative retirement in the future. The citizens of Bannock County do not need a retread, especially one whose own interest is in himself.
Will Seymour,
Pocatello