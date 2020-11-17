I learned a wonderful new word today: trumpery, meaning worthless nonsense, trivial or useless.
How appropriate.
And to Mr. Trump: America has had enough of your Trumpery.
You're fired!
Nancy Pfister,
Pocatello
