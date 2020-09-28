Trump is bad for the environment
As we approach this all-important election, I urge voters to consider the assaults on our environment and climate being waged by the Trump administration. These assaults are unprecedented in scope and scale.
Instead of experts, Trump put coal and oil lobbyists in charge of protecting clean air and water and public lands. He dismissed scientists and eliminated or left unfilled countless positions in the Environmental Protection Agency and Interior Department.
According to research reported by the NY Times (July 15, 2020), Trump has rolled back, reversed or revoked about 70 environmental regulations and rules and is working on about 30 more. Here are just a few:
• Weakening vehicle fuel efficiency standards
• Rolling back regulations on methane and mercury emissions from pipelines and power plants
• Weakening the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act
• Rolling back regulations on lead in drinking water and on the dumping of pollutants like toxic coal ash in waterways
• Opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling
• Reducing the size of national monuments
• Rolling back regulations on the pesticide chlorpyrifos and refusing to limit the “forever chemicals” called PFAS
Although all these and other actions are enormously harmful, perhaps his most egregious is calling climate change a hoax and refusing to take action. Aside from the human cost, ignoring climate change over the last 3 years has cost taxpayers $450 billion to fight fires, floods, and other catastrophes.
These acts of commission and omission had and will have huge, longlasting impacts on our environment and our health, impacts that fall disproportionately on communities of color and low income.
If you care about what we leave for generations to come, please vote for Joe Biden for President.
Elaine French,
Board member of League of Conservation Voters,
Ketchum