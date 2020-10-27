If you are my age or older, you will grimly remember the old Southern Democrats and their blatantly racist, anti Government, anti American attitudes, opinions, policies and practices. BUT, if you are not that old, you can see those same bigoted attitudes, opinions, policies and practices on full display… right wing Republicans are doing everything they can to imitate those old Southern Democrats, including voter suppression and vote rigging tactics that not even Southern Democrats ever tried!!!
This should NOT be surprising… the Republican party of today is essentially the old Southern Democratic Party, now enormously well funded by the old line Robber Baron Republicans who backed Hitler and Mussolini and who sold millions of tons of steel to the Japanese back during the 1930’s!!! Right wingers can Google that true version of history if they like, if they are not too busy getting their daily dose of Russian propaganda from Rush and Sean and Tucker and all the other EXTREMELY well paid right wing professional liars, and from HIGHLY PROFITABLE Fox News, of course!!! Being media prostitutes for the far right wing billionaires who own and control the USA has been extremely lucrative for all those media prostitutes and puppets!!!
Republicans have effectively controlled the USA… to an ever greater extent… since 1968, which was the last year that REAL Democrats sort of controlled the USA. Federal Debt is now about 60 times larger than it was back when Democrats ran things, and ordinary Americans are MUCH less prosperous now than back then!!! Southern Democrats rebelled against the Civil Rights laws passed by the REAL Democratic Party, and as ever more of them joined the Republican Party… they have effectively gained control of it. And under Trump and his super rich right wing bosses, those old Southern Democrats, now all right wing Republicans, are pushing hard to bring back segregation, Jim Crow, modernized forms of slavery, and the old Confederacy!!!
Speaking of which…. I added up all the votes cast for President by state since 1968, and found the over-all percentage of votes cast for Republican, Democrat, and other candidates, then ranked the results by percent Republican. Whether you do that for the last 13 elections, or the last 7, you get very similar results. Of the 26 most solidly Republican states, all 11 Confederate states, all but 2 of the 15 slave states, and most of the states that COULD have become slave states thanks to the Kansas-Nebraska Act, are now ALL solidly Republican! As for Lincoln, he was not even on the ballot in most Republican states of today… in either of his elections!!! I RAN THE NUMBERS… AND THE RESULTS WERE STUNNING AND CRYSTAL CLEAR…. THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF TODAY IS THE ACTUAL PARTY OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN…. HANDS DOWN!!! Republicans are the party of Lincoln??? Yeah... of Lincoln Rockwell!!!
John Dille,
Pocatello