Travis Oler is a US Army veteran and 5th generation member of an Idaho farm family. He is the Democratic candidate for the State House of Representatives, Seat 31B. I am writing in response to Dan Cravens’ column accusing me of being a conservative Democrat. I admit that I am guilty as charged. I am a conservative Democrat. Some of us are old enough to remember a time when conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans were not unheard of, but that happens much less often nowadays because both parties have become too polarized. I am running on the Democratic ticket because the United States has a two-party system, and Independent candidates don’t win in Idaho. If I were running as a Republican, I would need to bow down to the Idaho Freedom Foundation, but running as a Democrat I am free to oppose the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s radical libertarian policies and their allied politicians all I want.
Dan Cravens mentioned that I am the chairman of the Bingham County Democratic Central Committee. I am in that position for the same reason that I am running against my opponent Julianne Young in the general election—nobody else was willing to do it. No other Democrat in Bingham County ran as a precinct chair, so I was the only one to make myself available. The people who show up are the only ones who have a voice in who will run for office or what the party platforms will say. After 49 years on this earth, I finally decided to show up, and I encourage more people to show up and have their voices heard. That way both parties would be less extreme in their platforms and represent the voters better.
The truth is that I am not a great fit for either party, but I am a great fit for Bingham County, which I think is a much more important quality than party fit. I am running to represent Bingham County in the Idaho State House, not any party or ideology. I do not follow any party’s ideology or platform or swear an “oath of affinity” or obedience to any party platform. The best interests of Bingham County and the Constitutions of Idaho and the United States will guide how I vote. My platform covering several substantive topics is on my website www.travisoler.com for everyone to read.
My positions on the issues that matter most to Bingham County voters match up very well with the majority of Bingham County voters’ positions. These positions include opposing all sales tax increases, reducing future property taxes for all Bingham County homeowners, adequately funding education so that we can have great schools, and protecting police from harassment and intimidation. Hopefully my campaign has done a good job communicating my positions. If so, I will be running for re-election in two years. If I don’t win this year, I fully intend try again in 2022.
Travis Oler,
Idaho House candidate,
Shelley