I apologize for the impolite way I tried to make my presence known at the School Board Meeting held previously today. I know that there was no longer time for community members to be speaking, but I held my hand up and tried to draw attention to myself despite this.
Additionally, I apologize that the decision to control the health of the community has been put into your hands, and every decision you can make leads to anger from misled community members.
I am a college student in my senior year at Idaho State University, I am a piano major, and I accompany Poky High School's choir in the early mornings. I have been reading and researching as much as I possibly can since this pandemic began, and I know that if schools were to resume full, in-person learning, disaster would strike this community. I am deeply thankful for you and your board's courage to stand in the face of angry community members and make an unpopular decision for the health and safety of South-East Idaho.
This morning, upon returning from Poky High School, I found myself in bed browsing social media on my phone. I came across this meeting, about 50 minutes had elapsed, and listened to parents continually standing up and sharing misinformation about the pandemic in an attempt to sway you to a course of action they believe is best. I was so deeply concerned by this, I quickly got dressed and drove to the meeting. If you saw a young, college-aged male in a beanie impolitely raising his hand in the front row towards the end of the meeting, that was me.
I find it egregious that misinformation and propaganda has convinced so many parents that a death rate of "less than 1%" is a sacrifice worth making to return to the comforts of pre-pandemic life. I firmly believe that any preventable death is absolutely unacceptable, especially as these deaths will come from the most vulnerable among us. Additionally, many of these parents neglected to mention that COVID-19 leaves many of its victims with lifelong disabilities and organ damage. Even further, these parents seem to have forgotten that this virus spreads very, very fast, and that almost every nation or community that has taken the guidelines of experts seriously has prevented a terrible amount of human suffering.
These parents' anger is misguided, as they are angry at you for the situation they are put in. I understand the new system is extremely difficult to adjust to, and many parents now find themselves losing money and time through extensive childcare, but you are NOT who have failed them. City, state and national governments had months to prepare for the coming school year, and did absolutely nothing. Unfortunately, the lack of spines in American leadership has fallen all the way down for educators to bear the burden of childcare, teaching, and public safety-- all while trying to bear the burden of their own life.
Please let me know if there is anything I can do to make my voice heard louder, or to further ensure that school systems remain as safe as possible so as to protect the community I live in. I thank you for having the courage to do what is right, even if it seems you are standing alone.
Thank you,
Gabriel Lowman,
Pocatello