Terrel,
Your tirades have unfortunately become infamous and all too familiar to the citizens and officials of this community and beyond since you became a county commissioner. Your recent temper tantrum in the Idaho State Journal set a whole new standard for you.
You are the one making this issue political. It’s obvious you are pandering to a certain faction of your party for personal and political gain. Perhaps you should consider a move north or west where you will be welcomed with open arms. We have no further use for you here.
When you didn’t get your way on this issue, your response was to threaten to destroy the livelihoods of roughly 100 community members and taxpayers employed at SIPH, most of whom live right here in Bannock County. Yep, that’s true leadership there. You should be proud.
A reminder for you: Your only qualification for being part of any COVID-19 discussion at the county level is that you narrowly won a popularity contest two years ago against a political newcomer running for the minority party in her first election attempt. That’s really some solid ground for you to stand on Terrel.
A question for you: If one of your loved ones is seriously injured in a car accident or comes down with a serious case of COVID-19 and is transported to the Portneuf Medical ER, do you want them to be turned away because there are no remaining medical care resources available there? Think about it.
Some facts for you: The lives, well-being, opinions, and votes of citizens in smaller counties that you hold such contempt and hatred for are worth just as much as yours. COVID-19 does not know or recognize city or country boundaries; Bannock County is not an isolated island. If you had bothered to actually read the SIPH Regional Response Plan, you would have found that it contains absolutely no mandates for anything. Zero. None. Only recommendations on how the community can better protect itself at different levels of infection and availability of resources within the area are discussed. The fate of your precious high school football games rests solely in the hands of School District 25 officials. Perhaps you should bully and threaten them.
A vocabulary lesson for you: A quick use of the thesaurus function in Microsoft Word for “bureaucrat” brings up “official, administrator, officeholder, pen pusher, public servant, civil servant.” The first four terms squarely apply to you. You are what you ranted against. The members of the SIPH Board of Health are truly the public and civil servants in this situation.
If you seriously want to defund something, you should start with yourself and immediately resign. Your lucrative taxpayer funded salary and benefits package can be put to much better use elsewhere within the Bannock County budget.
Robert Bartlett,
Pocatello