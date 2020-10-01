Covid 19 has been around for months now and we all are wondering when it will end or get a vaccine. As I reflect , think about the word “desert”. In Old Testament we find the people wandering in the desert, are we somewhat in a desert ourselves? This pandemic has put us in a difficult situation. Following the science and experts we are hoping for a great outcome. These months have been a challenge for all society, teachers, nurses business owners and families. The wearing of masks and social distancing infringes on our freedoms.
As the people of old complained and went forward they believed that their God would be with them. How is our faith? I must confess that my faith has been tested and challenged in ways that I didn’t expect. I have not handled this virus well. The most difficult thing is not seeing others and carrying on conversations with friends and loved ones. I do believe that we are all in this together but it doesn’t make it easy , so maybe we can liken it to a “desert”.
Certainly this is a time which is unpresented and it calls for us to adapt and move forward out of the so called “desert” We would all agree that life has been changed as we knew it months ago. The question is, are we going to let the challenge destroy our relationships and family life? Am I going to adapt or complain?
he prophet Micah wrote this, (chapter 7 verse 7) “…..As for Me I will look to the Lord, I will put my trust in God my Savior. And my God will hear me.”
In these difficult times we find ourselves in a conundrum to say the least. Christian scriptures state that we walk by faith and not by sight. Yes, we face challenging times but we are survivors and resilient. We as Americans can do this challenge no matter how daunting or how steep the hill.
One thing for certain is that we are not in control of this pandemic. Let our faith take precedence over our wanting to control and grab a hold of courage strength and fortitude, We can stay the course. We can be disciplined in our efforts.
The pandemic hasn’t been squelched, it has been around now for six months and responsible for the death of many souls. Humanity is mourning, not just over the virus but also over the unrest. As we reflect on the image “Desert”, does it become more desolate for you? Is there an underlying “trust” in the Lord of Life that the situation will turn around. The world must exercise Trust ,Compassion and especially Hope, see in what camp you are in,” Desolation or Hope.”
Catherine Coffey Patschull,
Pocatello