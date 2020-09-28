It seems to be a clever act of protecting murderous intentions behind lying about the actual lethal potential and the possible extreme death rate, from an air born Pandemic and not wanting to cause a public panic among Americans, by letting everyone die instead. With the illegal support from his personal attorney Mr. Barr and his puppet supporters in the Senate, they’ve stamped the death certificates of over 200,000 Americans (wait a couple of weeks for that number to grow) and are responsible for all those deaths, the destruction of the American economy, the possible disintegration of the stock market, and the loss of foreign trade agreements as Americans are thrown into the streets and merely abandoned by the Federal government, to try to survive with limited protections or none at all in most cases. The pillaging of the United States of America by one dysfunctional political party of a president on a power greed trip, is about to be held accountable by the voters for all his partisan politics, rantings, lies, lack of empathy, and unending misinformation from his friend Putin. The night sweats from the terror hauntings by the dead they’re liable for, are due as partial pay back from the army of souls and family members seeking retribution for untimely permanent separations that could have been prevented by handling the “Trump Pandemic” differently in the beginning. This has become a far too real horror story for the world. The diversity of Americans is our strongest bond to retain our Constitutional freedoms and together we can vote out the hate and incompetence of the current administration. It appears the American people may only have this chance to vote sanity back into our government, by the citizens of the United States of America. The loss of families, friends, teachers, doctors, nurses, children, husbands, wives and simply trusting citizens have been totally duped by the power grab of the urban racist party of Mr. D. J. Trump, Mr. B. Barr, M. McConnell and their clan of enablers who’ve supported hate and economic slavery for long enough. American blood has been spilled on purpose by true evil and we must vote out these usurpers of life with our Constitutional right to vote for what they’ve done to all American families, this Country and the world as a whole. Vote any way that is available and with your eyes wide open to the love and American stamina we have to take back our Country from evil. NO you can’t play king. You’re all FIRED!
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello