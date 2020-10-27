Years ago when I was a young kid my father told me some good words to live by. He told me that a wise man should never get into a discussion with a fool, as those observing the discussion, won’t know which one is which. So with this note I may not be following my father’s advice.
On Tuesday October 11th, Chad Christensen had a letter to the editor “The Left and Their Victim Card” printed in this paper whining about his experience in Boise in regards to he and his friends openly wearing guns when getting lunch at a family restaurant and they were asked to leave. During today's times when it seems that shootings of innocent people by various crazy people is routinely being reported in the news, it is hard to believe that Mr. Christensen was surprised that he was making others at the restaurant uneasy and a bit scared. Although what he was doing was perfectly legal, it seemed to be an unnecessary act that he likes to promote and routinely perform to push the validity of our second amendment rights and intentionally make people feel scared. The reality is that we all are a bit paranoid, as we can’t distinguish between who are the “normal” people and who are the “crazy” ones. If Mr. Christensen can’t understand that, I wonder in which category he falls.
Robert Marcinko,
Pocatello