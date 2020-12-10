In 2020 the American people voted D. J. Trump out of office and Joe Biden in as President elect and Kamala Harris as Vice-President elect. “We, the People” voted to remove the dire harm that is still being perpetrated by the Trump administration and the GOP party, tied to their politics of Pandemic war crimes and continued deaths of Americans by their inaction, at not warning the American society of the initial Pandemic onset that’s caused the deaths of over 280,000 Americans (and climbing). Death continues at this date unabated due to false ideology and incorrect facts of herd immunity which is not viable. Trump has fired knowledgeable people from overseeing all areas of American Society and Government Offices that have been corrupted and diminished departmental effectiveness of all branches of government by installing individuals that are either totally unfamiliar with their positions of power given to them for being political donors, or they’re also just majorly incompetent to either understand the functions of those new jobs to have it work correctly for the people of America, who they’re supposed to serve and care about. We’ve watched our country be attacked by chaos, fear and hate in many states, by armed fanatical militia racists under varied names for their groups of hate and dealers in death of the innocent. Society as a whole is not safe since Trump’s Presidency began and he’s issued social platforms to make these violent fascists seem relevant to his direction and purpose. He’s tried to form his personal armed militia and continues to degrade our military branches of Government that have protected our American Constitution and other countries of the world from tyrants and Authoritarian control for more than 200 years. It may take America many years to reverse the damage Trump has caused during his term of mostly golfing and doing not much of anything to help the world politics, climate control, Peace accords and treaties. Trade Agreements and every branch of our democratic republic, the Constitution, and the rights of free speech, free reporting from the media, freedom of ALL religions and not hearing media of Trumps’ hate filled speech. The majority of people in America have voted him out, while so many of his followers have been brainwashed, as he’s told them to listen to nothing but what he says, as all else is “Fake News”. When in reality he’s spewing lies in ways that other dictators have repeatedly used for many years, as lies become sort of a carrier of forced truth, that when repeated enough times convinces the easily indoctrinated public. Looking to make their racism relevant in the current social times and when fear rules the hearts of his believers during a Pandemic. Hate can be combated with the love for Humanity and people finally caring about each other once again. No one is trying to take anything away from individuals in America with a new administration, merely saving our National Rights to be free from subversion, saving our established Constitution and Bill of Rights that so many Americans are still fighting and dying for during Trumps’ Pandemic War, unleashed on America for far too long.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello