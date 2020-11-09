Democracy is dead. Those of us who went out on a cold crispy morning and waited in line to vote.....earned the right to vote. Now obviously there should be the availability of absentee ballots for the elderly and others who cannot make it to the polls. But we all showed our ID and proved who we are before we voted. The Democrats didn't make it easier to vote with the mass mailings of unsolicited ballots, they made it easier to cheat. Millions of ballots sent out, with many households receiving multiple ballots in different names of others who lived there in the past and ballots in maiden names etc. There is no way to tell who filled out those ballots, nor how many they sent back. The Democrats just killed democracy. Your votes will no longer count. The votes of people stealing ballots out of mail boxes will count. The votes of people filling out their sick grandmothers ballots will count. The votes of those corrupt enough to send back multiple ballots will count. The Democrats have election day corruption down to a science....while we all stay up to watch the results, they stop counting ballots at midnight with 90% of the totals in....just to stop Trump's momentum and to give themselves time to find more ballots that will save Biden. Days later and we are still waiting for them to count that 10%. There is systematic fraud in our inner city vote tabulations.....and the Democrats have Been cheating voters for as long as I've been alive, i.e. Chicago 1960. Dead people vote, trunk loads of ballots mysteriously show up i.e. Al Franken in Minnesota. How would you like being a rural voter in Michigan or Illinois and constantly have the corrupt ballot counts in Detroit and Chicago deciding for you? President Trump was robbed from the day he was elected. From the wiretaps and the deep state bamanazi coup, to the early Republican majorities not backing him, to the day in day out onslaught by the leftist media Democrat propaganda machine, to the bogus partisan impeachment. It's been Trump alone fighting for us. Despite them all, Trump has accomplished more than Bama and Bush did in 16 years. Democrats are the destroyers of democracy, they corrupt everything they touch. The days of finding out the winner on election night are over, with their slimy tactics of stalling ballot counts and their mail in voting scam. In Pennsylvania they are accepting ballots three days after the Election and regardless, a leftist judge ordered that they disregard post marks... So as I write this, in Pennsylvania the Democrats are still voting. The Democrat mail in voting scam is the end of democracy. The end of, we the people deciding our country's future. The Democrats have a lock on elections from this day forward. With an absentee ballot you have to show an ID....who in their right mind thought that the mass mailing of ballots was a good idea? Oh Ya..........Nancy Pelosi.
Eugene Sant,
Arimo