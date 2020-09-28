Since 1901 and the state’s first hydroelectric plant, clean energy has provided a steady current of opportunity to our state. Our long-standing resourcefulness has put us at the forefront of the United States’ clean energy boon and only behind Vermont in the highest share of clean energy produced. But clean energy keeps Idaho running in more ways than one.
Closing out 2019, the clean energy industry supported more than 13,000 jobs statewide. While the pandemic squeezed these numbers in the short-term a history of consistent demand growth, at both the corporate and individual consumer level, paint a promising picture for continued growth post-pandemic—given the industry is appropriately supported in recovery.
I’m thankful to Governor Brad Little (R) for formally recognizing September 21–25 as National Clean Energy Week in Idaho and for his leadership on this issue. Recognizing the critical importance clean energy has played in Idaho’s prosperity over the last century shows how it will continue to play into the 21st century.
Judy Strickland,
Meridian